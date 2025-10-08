Baltimore County Police charged a 33-year-old man with attempted murder after an “extremely brutal” daylight attack that lasted three minutes and left a woman critically injured with more than a dozen stab wounds.

Anthony Bryant Scott Jr., of Pikesville, was arrested after police responded on Saturday at around 11:50 a.m. to a reported stabbing at a prominent parking lot outside Towson Town Center

Police charged Scott with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, violation of a protective order, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment.

Responding officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body and Scott armed with a folding pocketknife.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition but is stable.

Police confirmed Scott’s identity with Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records.

Charging documents state that all evidence available “depicts an extremely brutal attack which Anthony Scott initiated in broad daylight in a prominent public area,” and “ending only when he was challenged by a group of concerned citizens.”

Scott and the woman were previously in an intimate relationship together, documents say, when they agreed to meet in the Towson mall parking lot Saturday afternoon to talk.

Their conversation evolved into a physical attack when Scott unfolded a 4-inch silver pocketknife and began aggressively stabbing the victim over a dozen times, according to surveillance footage.

Concerned citizens took notice, and only after they approached Scott did he stop stabbing the victim. Immediately after, Scott was detained by an officer with the Maryland Transit Authority.

With cuts on his fingers, Scott was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later transferred to Baltimore County Police headquarters.

Scott is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

In a statement to police, Scott said his conversation with the woman concerned her alleged exchange with another man on X. The woman tried to leave when Scott reached over into her vehicle, turned off the ignition and began stabbing the woman in the back. None of Scott’s claims could be verified by video evidence.

This is the second documented case of alleged domestic violence committed by Scott against the same female victim.

On May 30, Scott was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in Baltimore after a domestic criminal incident.

It was after this first instance of alleged domestic violence that the victim applied for a protective order against Scott through the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City. Her application was granted on June 3.

The protective order legally required that Scott refrain from contacting, attempting to contact, abusing, harassing or entering the home of the victim.

Police have identified the victim but are withholding her name to protect her safety, charging documents say.