A man accused of driving his van at federal immigration agents in Glen Burnie, who in turn fired on the vehicle before it crashed into a tree, has been transferred into the custody of federal authorities.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials moved Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, an immigrant from Portugal, to the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia, according to the agency’s online database of ICE detainees. Sousa-Martins was shot during the incident and had been hospitalized at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to local and federal officials.

The Christmas Eve shooting in the Parke West neighborhood drew national attention amid questions about the violent confrontation, as federal immigration enforcement has increased nationwide.

In a statement, ICE said the officers were conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” on Dec. 24 when they approached Sousa-Martins, who they say had overstayed his visa, and told him to turn the engine off.

Sousa-Martins refused and rammed his van “into several ICE vehicles,” according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Sousa-Martins has been in the U.S. for almost 17 years after his visa expired in 2009, according to Homeland Security.

Officers fired at the car, striking Sousa-Martins. An ICE spokesperson said a second man, Salomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, was a passenger in the van and suffered whiplash. Serrano-Esquivel is an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the U.S. illegally, according to Homeland Security.

An attorney who visited Serrano-Esquivel at the hospital said, contrary to ICE’s account, that the Salvadoran national was handcuffed and riding in an ICE vehicle when officers pursued Sousa-Martins.

The Department of Homeland Security has not provided additional information about the incident.

Sousa-Martins and Serrano-Esquivel were hospitalized after the incident and now appear to be in federal custody.

While Sousa-Martins is listed in the detainee database, Serrano-Esquivel is not, despite a family friend saying he was moved to the Caroline Detention Facility on Sunday.