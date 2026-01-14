A teenage girl died following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

Emergency personnel responded to an incident at Lockwood Drive near Burnt Mills Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

This was Wednesday’s second vehicular fatality in the county. An adult male died after his car ran into a tree in Damascus earlier in the morning.

A police investigation indicates that the driver of a white Lexus GS350 lost control of the vehicle on Lockwood, struck another car and then a pole. Emergency personnel pronounced one teenage female passenger inside the Lexus dead at the scene. A 20-year-old female passenger was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the news release said.

A third female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old male driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries and was not transported for further medical evaluation, authorities said.

The driver of the second vehicle, which was not immediately identified, did not report any injuries.

Montgomery police are planning to release further information, including the identity of the teenage girl.

This story and will be updated.