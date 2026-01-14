An adult man died early Wednesday after his car ran into a tree in Damascus, Montgomery County Police said in a news release.

Authorities and emergency personnel responded to a call around 1:19 a.m. near near the intersection of Bethesda Church Road and Johnson Drive.

Investigators found that a black 2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was cruising on Bethesda Church Road when the vehicle veered from the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was transported with severe injuries to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Further information is expected to be released, including the identity of the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.