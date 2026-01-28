Two teenagers are accused of shooting two adults in a vehicle in Princess Anne, leaving one dead and the other injured, Maryland State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with fatally shooting Derrick Knox, 46, and wounding another man on Monday, police said. They now face first- and second-degree murder, robbery and other charges, state police said. Additional arrests were expected.

Maryland State Police and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of Dryden Lane for a shooting just after 2 p.m. Monday and found Knox and Kevin Pillar, 41, shot in a parked 2026 Kia Seltos SUV.

Knox was pronounced dead on the scene. Pillar was transported to a shock trauma center for treatment.

A motive has not been determined, state police said.

The area where the two men were found is a residential neighborhood near Greenwood Elementary School. Princess Anne is about 12 miles southwest of Salisbury.

Police said they found the 17-year-old girl not far from where the incident happened and apprehended her on Monday. The 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials have not clarified the teens’ connection to one another nor to the two shooting victims.

Police said, however, that the shootings were “not a random act of violence.”