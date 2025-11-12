Police are investigating threats made against ACECO, the Silver Spring company that demolished the East Wing of the White House as part of President Donald Trump’s plans for a ballroom.

Just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 23, Montgomery County police responded to ACECO’s Silver Spring office after the threats were reported. On Wednesday police declined to provide details about the incident, citing an active investigation.

Days before officers responded to the reported threats, news photographers captured ACECO backhoes tearing down parts of the East Wing.

The photos ignited online backlash. Critics left negative reviews online for the company, slammed it on social media and called on others to do the same. Many of the negative reviews have since been deleted.

That week, someone wrote “shame on you” and “ACECO is destroying the White House” in chalk in front of the entrance to the company’s Silver Spring offices.

The company’s website has for weeks had an “under construction” banner on its homepage, though it’s not clear when it first appeared.

The company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday.

ACECO bills itself as “the most experienced demolition-services company in the region,” specializing in complex government and private sector projects, according to its Facebook page.

The company also has contracts to demolish platforms along D.C. Metro lines, take down a CSX transportation tunnel in Virginia and replace part of a building at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The East Wing has historically housed offices for the first lady and some White House staff. Trump initially said his $300 million plans for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom wouldn’t “interfere” with the existing wing.

But demolition teams have reduced it to rubble.