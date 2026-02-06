Montgomery County Police are searching for a man who they say damaged windows at a Rockville day care last month while children were inside.

The alleged daytime vandalism occurred Jan. 20 at a residence operating as a day care in the 14000 block of London Lane.

A release from police about a vandalism suspect in Rockville. (Montgomery County Police)

A Ring camera at the day care captured the suspect, who police said could be 20-25 years old. Video images show him wearing a surgical mask, black glasses and a black hoodie with a white Spider-Man logo, police said.

The suspect cut his right hand before he fled. No children were hurt in the incident.