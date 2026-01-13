A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge Friday sentenced Maria Luisa Alvarez, 20, of Lanham, to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in November to negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, according to a news release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Carlos Acosta suspended all but three years to serve and five years of supervised probation upon release.

Boris Josue Bonilla of Rockville, 30, Alvarez’s front-seat passenger, was was pronounced dead on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop at 3 a.m. on June 5, 2024. A toxicology report showed that her blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Investigators found that Alvarez failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp leading to the Beltway, off Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The car continued onto the Beltway perpendicular to traffic.

The investigation showed that the 2005 Honda Accord driven by Alvarez was struck on the driver’s side by a Honda Civic and then rotated counterclockwise and was struck on its passenger side by a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep tipped and rolled over two times. Alvarez’s vehicle came to rest in the far-left lane and the left shoulder. The drivers of all three vehicles and two passengers in the Civic were transported to the hospital for injuries.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Boris Bonilla,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “This was a tragic and unnecessary loss, and we thank the Maryland State Police for their thorough investigation in this matter.”