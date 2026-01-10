More than $11,000 worth of stolen Ulta Beauty merchandise was recovered after a theft at the Sykesville store, leading to felony organized retail theft charges against two women, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 1:07 p.m. Dec. 12 to Ulta Beauty at 6400 Ridge Road in Sykesville for a reported theft. Investigators were told the suspects fled in a black Infiniti.

A Sykesville Police Department officer spotted a vehicle matching that description traveling south on Route 32 toward Howard County and provided deputies with the Maryland temporary registration displayed on the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Dasjanae Teyona Timmons, 23, of Jessup, and Dahmira Monya Laboo, 23, of Severn. Both were charged with felony theft of $1,500 to $25,000 and organized retail theft.

Deputies traced the vehicle to a possible address in Howard County, where officers with the Howard County Police Department located it at a residence in Jessup. Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit assisted with search warrants for the address and vehicles, recovering merchandise from the Sykesville Ulta and other Ulta stores. Authorities said the recovered items were linked to multiple regional thefts.

Timmons was apprehended by the sheriff’s office Warrant Unit on Dec. 17 and transported to Carroll County Central Booking, where she was served with the warrant.

Laboo was taken into custody Wednesday in Severn and transported to Carroll County Central Booking. Authorities said Laboo was found to be in possession of items suspected to be Suboxone, a controlled dangerous substance, and was charged with three misdemeanor possession counts.

Both women remained held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center as of the news release.