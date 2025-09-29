For the second time in a month a prisoner was found “unresponsive” in his cell at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland and declared dead, officials said Monday morning.

Billy Sorrow, 50, was discovered lying on the floor of his cell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said. He was in the cell with another prisoner, police said.

A suspect in Sorrow’s death, who is also a prisoner, has been identified, police added, but no one has been charged while the investigation continues.

Earlier this month, Patrick Candeloro, 38, was also found “unresponsive” in a prison cell at North Branch and declared dead. A third man, Elias Alvarado, 30, was found dead at the Allegany County facility in July.