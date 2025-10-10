Col. Roland L. Butler Jr. is out as Maryland State Police secretary, with a former Prince George’s County sheriff and state senator tapped as his replacement, Gov. Wes Moore announced.

Butler, the first Black person to lead the agency, was appointed to the post in February 2023. The circumstances of his departure were not immediately clear but the Moore administration said he was retiring. Butler declined to comment when contacted by a reporter Friday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Daniel C. Pickett was named interim secretary.

Sen. Michael Jackson has been a Democratic state senator representing Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties since 2021. He worked for the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, serving as the elected sheriff from 2002 until retiring in 2010. He then won election to be a state delegate in 2014.

This is the latest departure from a Moore administration that has seen significant turnover this year.

Since January, Moore’s secretaries of commerce, health, appointments, juvenile services, veterans affairs and transportation have left the administration.

Budget Secretary Helene Grady is due to depart soon, as is chief of staff Fagan Harris, who will be replaced by Lester Davis, an experienced political staffer who was most recently with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Butler was with the state police for three decades, but his selection as secretary was met with skepticism as some wondered if an insider was best situated to lead the agency. Gov. Wes Moore nominated Butler to take over a department facing challenges, including a U.S. Department of Justice civil rights investigation into discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, as well as a lawsuit from Black troopers alleging discrimination in disciplinary decisions. His confirmation was stalled for a month, before he was ultimately approved by the Senate in a 43-4 vote.

In October 2024, the Justice Department’s two-year investigation into discriminatory hiring practices led to a consent decree with state police, which agreed to pay $2.75 million to dozens of aspiring troopers who were rejected due to a discriminatory hiring process.

The state police also said it would rework its testing process for applicants, ditching a widely used generic test in favor of one that will be crafted specifically for troopers.

But in February, the Trump administration abandoned the case, part of a broader effort to roll back initiatives and programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, which Republicans contend threaten merit-based hiring.

Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.