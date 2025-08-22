Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is losing another top official in his administration, as Budget Secretary Helene Grady announced Friday that she plans to step down in October.
As the head of the state Department of Budget and Management, Grady has overseen the Democratic governor’s last three budget proposals. The most recent round of budget negotiations was challenging, with spending cuts and tax increases necessary to close a multibillion-dollar budget gap in the roughly $67 billion plan.
In a statement released by the governor’s office, Grady said that serving as budget secretary has been “a phenomenal experience.”
“The work has been exceptionally fulfilling, and the experience surpassed all of my expectations,” Grady’s statement read.
Grady didn’t indicate her next professional step, but said she would “look forward to opportunities to support Governor Moore and the team’s continued success.”
Before joining Moore’s team shortly after he was elected in 2022, Grady was vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for the Johns Hopkins University. She was also a deputy director of finance for Baltimore City and deputy budget director for the city of Philadelphia.
Since January, Moore has lost several top aides and Cabinet secretaries, including:
- Chief of Staff Fagan Harris announced this week he’ll depart later this year to take a job leading Baltimore’s Abell Foundation. A successor has not been named.
- Appointments Secretary Tisha Edwards left to lead the Maryland Bankers Association. She was replaced by Mollie Byron, who had led Moore’s intergovernmental affairs team.
- Veterans Secretary Tony Woods left for a private-sector job, replaced by Ed Rothstein, a retired Army colonel who was a Carroll County commissioner.
- Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld departed at the end of July. Deputy Secretary Samantha Biddle is serving as acting secretary while Moore conducts a national search for a secretary.
- Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson was moved to an advisory role and replaced by Harry Coker, who held top positions in President Joe Biden’s administration.
- Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott resigned and was replaced by Dr. Meena Seshamani, who had led the national Medicare program.
- Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi departed — Schiraldi and Moore have described the terms of his departure differently — and was replaced by Betsy Fox Tolentino.
