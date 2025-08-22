Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is losing another top official in his administration, as Budget Secretary Helene Grady announced Friday that she plans to step down in October.

As the head of the state Department of Budget and Management, Grady has overseen the Democratic governor’s last three budget proposals. The most recent round of budget negotiations was challenging, with spending cuts and tax increases necessary to close a multibillion-dollar budget gap in the roughly $67 billion plan.

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Grady said that serving as budget secretary has been “a phenomenal experience.”

“The work has been exceptionally fulfilling, and the experience surpassed all of my expectations,” Grady’s statement read.

Grady didn’t indicate her next professional step, but said she would “look forward to opportunities to support Governor Moore and the team’s continued success.”

Before joining Moore’s team shortly after he was elected in 2022, Grady was vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for the Johns Hopkins University. She was also a deputy director of finance for Baltimore City and deputy budget director for the city of Philadelphia.

Read More Moore to Trump: Come visit Baltimore Aug 21, 2025

Since January, Moore has lost several top aides and Cabinet secretaries, including: