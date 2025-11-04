A woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday for her role in a crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County that killed six construction workers and stood among the deadliest to take place in a work zone in decades.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. is set on Jan. 30, 2026, to sentence Lisa Lea on six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Felise Kelly and Aleisha Vines are recommending a sentence of 60 years in prison, with 36 years suspended, plus three years’ supervised probation and 40 hours of community service.

But Robinson could hand down a lengthier punishment.

Meanwhile, Lea’s attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Amy Stone and Rukaayat Balogun, are allowed to argue for less time.

On March 22, 2023, Lea, 57, of Ednor Gardens-Lakeside, was driving a 2017 Acura TLX when she tried to merge into the passing lane and hit a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

Lea and the other driver, Melachi Brown, were both driving more than 120 miles per hour five seconds before the crash. The speed limit is 55 mph.

Next, Lea spun out, traveled through a more than 150-foot gap in concrete barriers that separated the work zone from the rest of the highway and overturned multiple times.

Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon “MJ” Simmons III, 30, of Union Bridge; Mahlon “Stick” Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie; were killed.

Brown, 22, of Windsor Mill, pleaded guilty in 2024 to six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 58 1/2 years suspended, plus three years’ supervised probation.

A Banner data analysis found there were only 12 other crashes between 1980 and 2020 in work zones in the United States that resulted in more deaths.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that an unsafe lane change and speeding contributed to the crash.

First responders took Lea to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment. She told investigators that her vision went black like when she experienced a seizure five years earlier and crashed, the Maryland State Police reported.

Lea will remain free from the Baltimore County Detention Center on home detention while she awaits sentencing.

