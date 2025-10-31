The driver whose car flipped on Interstate 695 after a high-speed crash in 2023, killing six construction workers, agreed Friday to a deal that would make her guilty on six of the 28 charges she originally faced.

Under the agreement, Lisa Adrienne Lea would plead guilty to six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter — one for each victim — and serve a 10-year sentence with four years suspended. She would then be on probation for three years, during which she would be barred from driving.

The plea deal was offered two years ago, but two attorneys for Lea said she was not made aware of the deal. Lea said in court on Friday that she would accept it. Her plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning so the families of the victims can be present.

Last year, Circuit Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts sentenced the second driver involved in the high-speed crash, Melachi Duane Darnell Brown, to 60 years, suspending all time but 1 1/2 years in the Baltimore County Detention Center. He pleaded guilty to six counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter as part of a plea deal with the state.

At about 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2023, Lea tried to move into the passing lane and hit Brown, prosecutors say. The two were driving more than 120 mph five seconds before the crash in a zone where the speed limit was 55 mph, according to prosecutors.

After hitting Brown, Lea spun out and traveled through a gap in the concrete barriers that separated the work zone from the rest of the highway. Her car overturned multiple times and fatally struck the six construction workers, prosecutors say.

The construction workers were Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 30, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee DiMaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

Lea was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but Brown was uninjured and stayed at the scene. Troopers reported that Lea had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Prosecutors say she had prescription medications and cannabis in her system.

Lea told investigators that her vision went black, like during a seizure that she experienced five years earlier, and crashed.

At the time of impact, Lea was driving 108 mph, prosecutors say.

Banner reporter Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this story.