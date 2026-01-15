Keith Davis Jr., a man who stood trial four times for a deadly shooting that he always maintained that he did not commit, has sued former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and some of the police officers involved in his case.

Davis and his wife, Kelly, filed a lawsuit on Monday in Baltimore Circuit Court alleging that police shot him multiple times without legal justification and then conspired to plant evidence to cover it up. The complaint further asserts that the state’s attorney maliciously prosecuted and defamed him.

The lawsuit contains 12 counts, including fabrication of evidence, excessive force and false arrest.

Baltimore Police Officer Lane Eskins, former Officer Catherine Filippou, former Police Commissioner Anthony Batts and the city are also named as defendants.

The Davises’ attorney, Latoya Francis-Williams, could not be reached for comment.

Mosby also could not immediately be reached for comment.

In an email, Donny Moses, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, said the agency is unable to comment on pending litigation.

The case galvanized people in the community to action. Kelly Davis and DeRay Mckesson, a civil rights activist in Baltimore, spearheaded a campaign that involved protests, billboards and posts on social media that featured the hashtag #FreeKeithDavisJr.

Keith Davis has always professed his innocence in the killing of Kevin Jones, 22, a security guard at Pimlico Race Course who was fatally shot before 5 a.m. on June 7, 2015.

Police were investigating the attempted robbery of a hack driver several hours later and chased Davis into a mechanic’s garage on Eleanora Avenue near Hayward Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Officers fired dozens of shots and hit him three times.

In 2016, Davis was found not guilty of all charges except for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

From the beginning, Davis claimed that law enforcement planted a handgun near him. He was the first person police shot in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man who died of injuries he sustained in police custody.

One week after his almost-total acquittal, Davis was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Twice, a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Courts on two other occasions overturned convictions.

Less than two weeks after he was awarded a fifth trial, prosecutors charged Davis in connection with a fight at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center with attempted first-degree murder and related offenses.

Baltimore Circuit Judge John S. Nugent in 2022 ruled that prosecutors appeared to have acted vindictively for bringing that case and ordered them to produce evidence to the contrary.

Nugent later found Mosby in contempt of court for violating a gag order when she responded to a comment on the Instagram page @murder_ink_bmore.

Ivan Bates became state’s attorney in 2023 after defeating Mosby in the Democratic primary for state’s attorney and running unopposed on Election Day.

In one of his first major moves in office, Bates dropped all the remaining charges against Davis, citing what he called the “prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs.”

Mosby was later found guilty in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt of two counts of perjury and one count of making a false statement on a loan application in an unrelated case connected to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Mosby to three years of supervised release, with one year on home detention, and ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has since overturned Mosby’s mortgage fraud conviction. Her attorneys and federal prosecutors have asked the full bench to rehear the case.