State prosecutors and corrections officials on Monday announced 10 criminal indictments stemming from three separate alleged smuggling operations at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County.

The indictments describe a drug and cellphone smuggling operation run by a veteran correctional officer who possessed a massive stash of narcotics, a prison educator who smuggled in exchange for a Gucci bag and other luxury items, and another correctional officer who smuggled items for a prisoner with whom she had an “inappropriate relationship.”

“We trust correctional staff to keep prisons safe — not smuggle contraband to the people they supervise,” Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement about the charges.

A massive stash

Sergeant Awungjia Rita Atabong, a 13-year veteran of the department, was “repeatedly smuggling drugs” into the prison, officials alleged, and regularly met with associates of prisoners who would provide packages to be smuggled into the facility.

In July, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Atabong’s residence in Anne Arundel County and found “a large amount of contraband to be smuggled into JCI.”

That included nearly 8,000 pills containing MDMA and methamphetamine, nearly 20 grams of another stimulant, 78 grams of cannabis, 55 grams of synthetic cannabis, 733 strips of buprenorphine, tobacco, 200 pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, cellphones and charging cords, “and a variety of other items such as rolling papers and lighters,” according to a news release from Brown.

Officials said Atabong, 39, received “thousands of dollars” for smuggling the materials. She was charged in a 30-count indictment that included charges of misconduct in office, possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, and other contraband-related charges.

An attorney listed for Atabong didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Four prisoners were also indicted in the scheme.

Prison educator charged

Officials said correctional educator Lakesha Murry “exploited her position to smuggle drugs, food and other contraband into JCI for incarcerated students in exchange for money and luxury items, including a Gucci bag.”

Murry, 49, allegedly used contraband cellphones to communicate directly with her incarcerated students, officials said, taking “specific requests for prohibited items.”

“Security footage captured Murry kissing one of her incarcerated students on at least one occasion,” officials said in the release announcing her charges.

Prosecutors charged Murry with 15 counts, including misconduct in office, contraband conspiracy and other charges. Murry didn’t have an attorney listed in court records as of Monday. Two prisoners were also charged in the scheme.

An inappropriate relationship

In “yet another conspiracy,” officials charged correctional officer Kathryn Hawes, who they accused of being “engaged in an inappropriate relationship” with a prisoner at the facility.

Hawes was accused of smuggling a watch, a cellphone and other contraband items to the prisoner.

“Upon her arrest at JCI in connection with this indictment, Hawes was found to be hiding additional contraband on her person that she had smuggled into the facility,” officials said in the release.

There was no attorney listed for Hawes in court records as of Monday.

Murry, Atabong and Hawes have all been released on their own recognizance, officials said.