A Montgomery County judge found a woman associated with the MS-13 gang guilty of murder in the 2023 death of a teen girl — who was driven from New Jersey to Maryland then stabbed at the direction of the gang, prosecutors said.

Her body was then dumped in a shallow grave.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Theresa Chernosky on Friday found Iris Alonzo-Salgado guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and participating in a criminal organization resulting in death, according to a Monday statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Alonzo-Salgado, 24, of Frederick, opted for a bench trial. At her Jan. 21 sentencing, she faces the possibility of two life sentences and an additional 25 years in prison.

Alonzo-Salgado is an associate of MS-13, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lawyers for Alonzo-Salgado were not immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon. She is one of four people charged in the May 2023 killing of 18-year-old Rosa Sanchez Merino.

The teen, who was from Montgomery County, was driven to New Jersey a few days before her death, then traveled from Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Olney, where she was killed, prosecutors said.

“They walked her into the woods in Olney and gagged her mouth. She was forced to kneel on the ground and was stabbed to death with a machete,” the statement said.

Sanchez Merino’s remains were discovered four months later.

Roberto Rivera-Delgado, who pleaded guilty in Sanchez Merino’s killing, led Montgomery County police to a wooded area in Olney and pointed them to her body in September 2023, prosecutors said.

Rivera-Delgado pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and participating in a criminal organization resulting in death. He has not been sentenced yet.

A third co-defendant, Aracely Abarca-Melgar, is pending trial, while a fourth defendant has not been named publicly because of the defendant’s age, prosecutors said.