One person died in a crash Saturday after fleeing from a Howard County Police officer in an unmarked vehicle who attempted to make a traffic stop, police said.

The police officer was on Route 32 near Broken Land Parkway in Columbia when they attempted to pull over a 2010 Honda Accord around 1:52 a.m., according to a press release from the Howard County Police Department.

The officer was driving an unmarked police department vehicle.

The driver sped from the officer, and the car quickly crashed and overturned on the eastbound ramp to Broken Land, police said. The driver and only person in the Honda Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. It was a single-vehicle crash.

The ramp was closed temporarily. The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident.