Authorities are considering upgrading a 20-year-old Silver Spring man’s attempted second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder months after the man he shot succumbed to his injuries, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.

Derek Jones, 40, was suffering apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene of a reported shooting in Silver Spring the afternoon of June 19, according to a news release. Jones told police at the time that his girlfriend’s son, Julian Rogers, 20, shot him.

Police said they arrested Rogers and recovered a “9mm privately manufactured firearm with an extended magazine and a live round in the chamber” before transporting him to the Montgomery County Detention Center. They then charged him with attempted second-degree murder and related offenses.

Jones was initially transported to a local trauma center for treatment and later received care at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility. On Sept. 28, homicide detectives were told Jones had died at that facility.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy the following day. On Tuesday, more than two months later, the office ruled Jones’ death a homicide. The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office is now reviewing the case to decide whether to raise Rogers’ charge to first-degree murder.