Baltimore Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a body recovered near the Gwynns Falls Trail in West Baltimore.

Eric Jones Jr., 30, is charged with premeditated murder and first-degree and second-degree assault, according to an arrest warrant.

Jones did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

On Monday, police discovered a body, later identified as Dashond Tamar Johnson, after responding to a call in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street in the Carroll neighborhood.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives found that a nearby resident called 911 on the evening of Jan. 2, according to arrest documents. She reported hearing a man outside scream, “Oh my god!” multiple times. Looking out her window, she saw a man, later identified as Johnson, stumble from his home, clutch his chest and then collapse.

The resident also reported seeing a second man retrieve a cart from the front yard and place the unresponsive man into it and wheel it down the street toward an alley, according to police.

Johnson lived at the residence with Jones, his boyfriend, the victim’s roommate told officers.

Johnson’s sister said she had not seen or heard from her brother in more than two weeks and was “deeply concerned” about his safety, according to arrest documents.

Contacted by FaceTime, Jones told investigators that Johnson had stormed out of their residence on Jan. 2 after they had a heated argument, police said. He said he had not seen Johnson since.

Detectives obtained and executed a warrant to search Johnson’s home and found the possible presence of blood in multiple areas, including the bedroom, living room and front doorway.

Jones confessed to killing Johnson after being transported to the homicide unit, according to arrest documents. Jones said he stabbed Johnson multiple times after they got into a physical altercation. Jones then placed Johnson’s body in a wagon, covered it with a suitcase and transported it to Leakin Park for disposal. Jones guided detectives and firefighters to the area where he said he dumped the body on Jan. 20.

The Gwynns Falls Trail is a roughly 22-mile network through West and Southwest Baltimore that links neighborhoods to parks, landmarks and the Inner Harbor.