Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide following a ruling from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Taeyon Malachi Prather was found dead in Gaithersburg on the evening of Jan. 2, police said in a news release Sunday. His killing is the first reported homicide of the new year in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service answered a call around 7:21 p.m. and found Prather on the 23600 block of Rolling Fork Way, a residential neighborhood off of Woodfield Road. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

MCPD said they have no suspect in custody and no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips can be submitted anonymously by visiting crimesolversmcmd.org and clicking “Submit a Tip,” or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).