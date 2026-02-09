A man turned himself in Sunday after fatally stabbing his estranged wife in Ellicott City, Howard County Police said.

Alexander Stephenson, 53, of Elliott City, faces charges of first-degree murder and violating a protective order in the killing of Amethyst Stephenson. She was 47.

Police went to a home on Huntsmans Run near Williamfield Drive at about 8:15 a.m. for a report that he’d stabbed his wife. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, Alexander Stephenson — who did not live in the same house — surrendered at the Howard County Police Department’s Northern District Headquarters.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with what police described as non-life-threatening self-inflicted wounds.

Following his release from the hospital, Alexander Stephenson will be booked into the Howard County Detention Center, police said.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney and when he’s expected in court.