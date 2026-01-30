A Howard County Circuit Court judge on Friday convicted a 19-year-old man of murder in the fatal shootings of two teenagers near a bus stop close to The Mall in Columbia.

Emmetson Zeah, of Columbia was convicted of first-degree murder and multiple other charges in the Feb. 22, 2025, shooting deaths of the teenagers, who were both students in the Howard County Public School system.

The conviction by Judge Stephanie Picard Porter late Friday afternoon followed a final day of testimony and closing arguments.

The victims were 16-year-old Michael Robertson, then a sophomore at Wilde Lake High School, and Blake McCray, a 15-year-old at Oakland Mills High School.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene, while McCray died a few days later.

“One cannot murder children at the mall and evade the consequences of those actions,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said in court Friday.

The double shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 close to the Mall in Columbia, in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway, and a Lidl grocery store.

Zeah was arrested and charged hours after the shooting on two counts of first-degree murder and nearly a dozen related charges. At the time of the arrest, Howard County Police said they recovered a gun and clothing that that had been worn during the shooting at Zeah’s home.

Zeah’s attorney, Henry Roland Barnes, opted for a bench trial, meaning the case would be decided by a judge rather than a jury. Barnes said he expected to ask for a new trial but otherwise declined comment.

After the final witnesses testified Friday, Zeah took the stand. He wore a blue suit over a white T-shirt. A blue surgical mask rested on his chin.

When evaluating Zeah’s testimony, the judge said, “Quite frankly, there was little testimony to be believed.”

At the time of the shooting, Zeah was a student in the Howard school system’s Passages program, which provides support services for students transitioning back into “comprehensive school.”

Prior to the shooting, Zeah faced criminal charges in December 2024. After initially being ordered held without bond, he was released three days later on a $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Zeah was granted private home detention, which began on Jan. 8, 2025.