A 72-year-old Edgewater man was arrested Thursday and charged with killing his 76-year-old girlfriend, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Police charged Bruce William Dunham with first- and second-degree murder, according to online court records.

Charging documents state Dunham confessed to killing his girlfriend, Johanna Gibbs. The two lived together in a home in the 400 block of Linden Avenue in Edgewater.

Police said Dunham was arrested without incident and there are no other suspects in the killing. Marc Limansky, an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson, said Dunham was cooperative.

Limansky asked anyone with information related to the investigation to call police at 410-222-4731.

Dunham was arrested after a neighbor called 911 around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to charging documents, after Dunham “instructed” her to ask for an ambulance.

Paramedics found Gibbs unresponsive in an upstairs room of the home, and she had “severe” trauma to her head, police wrote. Her death is considered a homicide, pending a full autopsy from the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Police said Dunham had apparent blood stains on his clothing, ear and hands when they spoke with him Thursday.

Dunham is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender, according to online court records. A spokesperson for the office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

He was ordered held without bond during a Friday hearing, according to online court records, and has another court appearance scheduled for Jan. 7.

