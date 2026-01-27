A man who police said fatally shot another man at an Airbnb in Edgewater and then dumped his body in Baltimore had been made the beneficiary of the victim’s $300,000 life insurance policy two weeks earlier, court records indicate.

A sprawling investigation began Aug. 18 outside of a warehouse in Southwest Baltimore when Baltimore Police, responding to a call for an unattended death, found 29-year-old Wilson Estuardo Marroquin Caceros in a grassy area with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Caceros dead at the scene, prompting city homicide detectives to investigate. According to court documents, investigators determined that Caceros had been at an Airbnb in Anne Arundel County the day before with a man he knew, Bryan Alberto Cazares.

When homicide detectives from Baltimore and Anne Arundel searched the residence in the 1600 block of Fullerton Road in Edgewater, they discovered evidence of a crime, according to court records. Detectives believe Cazares fatally shot Caceros at the Airbnb then drove him to Baltimore and dumped his body, police said.

The investigation culminated Friday with Anne Arundel police arresting Cazares in St. Mary’s County. Court records show the 28-year-old is charged with first- and second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, altering evidence and assault.

His attorney Peter O’Neill declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

Back in Baltimore, forensic pathologists with the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Caceros’ death a homicide.

Baltimore Police homicide detectives obtained security camera footage from a business near the area where Caceros’ body was found. According to charging documents, the video showed a red Jeep Cherokee pulling up around 2:50 a.m. on Aug 18. The driver got out, opened the rear hatch, removed a body and left it on the ground.

“Investigators learned that the red Jeep Cherokee vehicle was owned by the victim’s wife and was being used by the victim prior to his death,” Anne Arundel detectives wrote in charging documents, adding that the allegations were based on “information and investigations” by Baltimore Police.

Police also discovered a receipt in one of Caceros’ pockets. They said it revealed a purchase at a game shop at Annapolis Mall on Aug. 17, prompting them to review security video from the mall, which showed Caceros and “another hispanic male.”

“While making the death notification to the victim’s wife, she advised investigators that the victim had a $300,000 life insurance policy, for which the beneficiary had been the victim’s immediate family; however, the beneficiary was recently changed to a male named Bryan Cazares,” detectives wrote.

An analysis of the Jeep’s telematics system led Baltimore Police detectives to the Fullerton Road address in Edgewater, according to charging documents. The Airbnb’s owner told them that someone who identified themself as “Cesasar Ramos” was renting it on Aug. 17, the documents say.

“The owner also told investigators that after the occupants vacated, she went to the house and noticed what she believed to be blood stains on the floor, floorboards and walls of the house,” detectives wrote. “Furthermore, the owner noted that all the towels and a mop were missing from the house.”

When the owner contacted the renter and asked them to pay for cleanup, she received $50 via the electronic payment service Zelle from a “Bryan Cazares,” according to charging documents.

Detectives wrote that DNA testing confirmed Caceros’ blood was present at the Airbnb.

Investigators also sought video from security cameras at the rental, which they said showed the two men arriving around 5:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Charging documents say Cazares was wearing clothes similar to those worn by the person who dumped Caceros’ body in Baltimore the next day.

Detectives wrote that they learned the cameras had been tampered with so that they were inoperable overnight, “resulting in no further video footage.”

After detectives got a warrant to analyze the data from Cazares’ cellphone, a review showed the phone traveling with the red Jeep, according to charging documents.

Detectives wrote that Cazares contacted them and asked to meet. He denied being with Caceros on Aug. 17, until investigators confronted him with security camera footage from the mall, at which point he reported that he had been with Caceros but that the man dropped him off after they shopped. He then refused to answer further questions, detectives wrote.

Anne Arundel police announced Cazares’ arrest in a statement Tuesday. The department said it consulted with the office of Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess and ultimately decided that the case would be charged and prosecuted in Annapolis.

In charging documents, Baltimore Police added one more detail.

“Investigators were contacted by an insurance claims advocate in January 2026, advising them that Mr. Cazares was attempting to claim the $300,000 life insurance policy,” detectives wrote. “The insurance claims advocate found Mr. Cazares’s request was suspicious, considering the victim changed the policy just two weeks prior to his death.”