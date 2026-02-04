Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left two people dead in North Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Edgecombe Circle in Edgecomb around 8:48 a.m. for a reported shooting, police said. They found two people suffering apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victims were a male and a female, but have not yet released additional information, including names or ages. The victims were found near Edgecombe Park, which is surrounded by rowhomes and apartments.

There have been 10 homicides reported in Baltimore in 2026, according to police data, compared to 12 during the same time period last year. The city saw a historic drop in crime in 2025, with the lowest homicide total in at least 48 years.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.