The father-in-law of Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes was found dead in Virginia over the weekend, days after he was reported missing, police in Virginia said.

Leonard Thompson, 79, was found Saturday near Troutville, Virginia, according to Lisa Herndon, a spokesperson with the Herndon Police Department.

Thompson was a resident of Herndon, police said. He disappeared on Dec. 15 and was reported missing the next day. Thompson’s vehicle was found abandoned by Virginia State Police last week on Tuesday, hours before he was reported missing, Herndon said.

Police say Thompson traveled more than three hours from his home, and that his vehicle got a flat tire on the interstate.

“We believe he became confused and found his way to I-81 and his vehicle sustained a flat tire and was left abandoned on the side of the road,” Herndon said on Monday. “We believe that he wandered off from the car, and then, unfortunately … was found deceased not too far from the car.”

Thompson’s body is with the medical examiner’s western district office in Roanoke, Virginia. The cause and manner of Thompson’s death was not available Monday morning, according a representative with the office.

Dawes, born in Silver Spring, became the first Black woman gymnast to earn a gold medal when the U.S. gymnastics team took first place in the 1996 Olympics. She had taken to Instagram and posted about her missing father-in-law and her concerns for his safety.

“We just pray that he comes back home safely and that my beautiful four children are able to see their grandfather again.”

In the same post, Dawes described Thompson as a “gentle soul” who might be disoriented after a health episode.

In a separate Instagram post over the weekend, Dawes wrote: “Rest in Peace, Papa T. We are holding on to the memories.”

The post continued, “We take comfort in knowing that he is now with our Lord and Savior. Thank you all for the prayers and support during this very difficult time.”