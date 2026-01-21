A physical education teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex who’s accused of sexually abusing two students will receive separate trials, a judge has ruled.

In a five-page opinion on Tuesday, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Dennis Robinson Jr. held that it could be detrimental to Roger Myers if he were to stand trial on charges related to two students at the same time.

Myers, 61, of Towson, is charged with seven counts related to one student. He’s facing 15 counts connected to another student.

The charges consist of sexual abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

His attorney Anton Iamele could not immediately be reached.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment because the case is pending.

Myers started working for Baltimore County Public Schools in 1996 and spent most of his career at Parkville High School. He started working at Deep Creek Middle School in 2024.

One student reported that Myers complimented her body and once grabbed her waist, hugged her and squeezed her chest, Baltimore County police said. She told investigators that he tried to do that again on another occasion.

Another student reported that Myers catcalled her and made sexual comments about her body.

The girl stated that he would also rub her shoulders, police said, which caused her to experience panic attacks.

Meyers filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County Public Schools and Superintendent Myriam Rogers, alleging that he retired effective July 1, 2025, and they lack the authority to continue trying to terminate him.

Myers is free on his own recognizance. It’s unclear when he’s set to appear in court.