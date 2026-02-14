A former Laurel police chief serving multiple life sentences for arson of properties in several counties was sentenced Friday to 55 additional years in prison for setting fire to homes owned by his stepson in Clarksburg.

David Crawford, who in 2023 was convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of arson for setting fires to property of people he had disagreements with, is serving two life sentences plus 75 years.

Crawford, who appeared over videoconference, pleaded guilty to the additional counts in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. The latest charges are related to house fires set in Clarksburg in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The new sentence will run concurrently with previous ones.

“Just like an uncontrolled fire that will spread everywhere … Mr. Crawford’s acts in this went well beyond his intended victims that he had,” Judge James A. Bonifant said. “Mr. Crawford, you were in an absolute position of trust, a police officer that we all depended on — and you violated that trust.”

Bonifant could have sentenced Crawford to up to 80 years in prison. Crawford’s lawyer, Robert Bonsib, told the judge his sentence in Howard County was a byproduct of not only what he did there but what he did in other counties.

Crawford was arrested in March 2021 in connection with 12 arsons in Howard, Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties from 2011 to 2020, according to a press release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office after his sentencing there.

Surveillance video showed Crawford using a similar pattern of starting fires with gasoline. Investigators also found Crawford had disagreements with many of his victims, the release said. In January 2021, a search of Crawford’s residence found several pieces of evidence, including a list of targets, the release said.

In Montomgery County on Friday, prosecutors said Crawford ignited fires at the homes of his stepson, Justin Scherstrom, in September 2016, September 2017 and November 2020.

The first two fires were set at Scherstrom’s town house, which was connected to other homes and endangered neighbors, and the third was set at a new home Scherstrom moved into with his family.

Scherstrom and his wife, Mariam, said in court they were tormented wondering who could be targeting them. Justin Scherstrom said he became suicidal, and his wife said she was “on the verge of a complete breakdown.”

“As a victim, I live every day with the PTSD and fear that someone is still out to get me.” She called her father-in-law’s crimes a “profound betrayal of the family trust we placed in him.”

Mariam Scherstrom said Crawford’s family bickered with her and her husband over issues related to her Persian heritage, politics and jealously of their relationships with other relatives.

Justin Scherstrom said in court Friday that he and his stepfather had an “oil and water” relationship and that Crawford enjoyed “toying with others psychologically. … He just enjoyed being a bully.”

He added that his stepfather is “not a killer only by the grace of God.”

Crawford said in court he was studying theology in prison and didn’t expect to be granted an early release.

“I am truly, deeply sorry,” he told the Scherstroms. He said he “asked God for forgiveness for all that I have done and all that I have failed to do.”

In a press conference following the sentencing, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Crawford’s sentencing was meant to ensure he spends his life in prison in case a victorious appeal in Howard County sets him free.

McCarthy said Crawford had an aggressive personality and could turn against anyone for minor disagreements over things like failing to get a job promotion.

In the post-sentencing media briefing, Justin Scherstrom said his stepfather’s comments in court were more about him making it seem as though he’s taking the high road rather than accepting guilt.

He also said he accepts Crawford’s apology but he doesn’t think his stepfather “is capable of rehabilitation.”