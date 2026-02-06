A Rockville man has been charged with attempted murder stemming from an alleged plot to attack a high-profile White House official in August, according to police in Virginia and a news report.

Online court records show Colin Demarco is accused of first-degree attempted murder, criminal solicitation to commit murder, wearing masks in certain places and carrying a concealed firearm. Demarco was arrested Jan. 16 and extradited to Virginia, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

The 26-year-old is due in Arlington General District Court on Feb. 23, records show. An Arlington County public defender, listed in online court records as representing Demarco, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ashley Savage, a spokesperson for Arlington County Police, said the agency doesn’t release victims’ or witnesses’ names. CBS News, which first reported Demarco’s arrest, said the suspect was at the Arlington home of Russell Vought, the director of the federal Office of Management and Budget. The network cited anonymous sources in reporting Vought was the suspect’s target.

An OMB spokesperson said in an email, “We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe.”

Arlington County Police said in a news release that Demarco was observed wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves, toting a backpack and seemingly concealing a gun under his shirt on the porch of a home in the 3800 block of Seventh Street South on Aug. 10. The individual who called police to the home around 3:15 p.m. said Demarco asked them about the person who lived there before leaving the scene. The incident, police said, was captured on home surveillance video.

Public records show someone named Russell Vought owns a home in the neighborhood.

Arlington County Police said search warrants of Demarco’s digital records revealed the Marylander found directions to the home, obtained a guide on how to avoid criminal detection and previously posted online urging others to kill the White House official, among other information.

Vought’s office last year was at the helm of federal workforce reduction, which had an outsize impact on Maryland. He also co-authored Project 2025, a conservative agenda for President Donald Trump’s second term.

Demarco’s LinkedIn profile shows he obtained a Bachelor of Science in simulation and game design from the University of Baltimore in 2024 and an Associate of Applied Science in computer gaming and simulation in 2020.

The Banner contacted both schools seeking comment.