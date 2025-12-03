Evan Laurence Morrison, 18, who was affiliated with the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Bethesda Fire Department since 2023, kept child sexual abuse material on devices at the Kensington home he shared with his mother, according to a court document obtained by The Banner.

Authorities searched the home on Oct. 3, and Morrison’s mother told Montgomery County police detectives that the volunteer firefighter/EMT was away at the University of Maryland, the document says.

Officials at the University of Maryland, College Park did not immediately reply to a request for information about any affiliations Morrison may have with the university.

Detectives took a desktop personal computer and a flash drive that Morrison’s mother said belonged to him, the document says. Authorities later found 10 files of child sexual abuse material on the PC — all were videos of prepubescent girls — which were uploaded to Morrison’s Discord account, a popular messaging service used primarily by video game enthusiasts.

Montgomery County police said in a news release Tuesday that Morrison was arrested after a monthslong investigation prompted by a February tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Police and fire officials said that Morrison was immediately removed from all volunteer activities after they were notified of the investigation. He no longer has access to county fire facilities, equipment, systems or records.

A bond review occurred on Wednesday, and Morrison was given a $20,000 bond. A trial is set for Jan. 5.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.