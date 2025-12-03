An 18-year-old man who worked as a volunteer firefighter/EMT was charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, Montgomery County Police said Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that Evan Morrison of Kensington was arrested after a monthslong investigation prompted by a February tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Trouble.

The tip about a social media account suspected of being used to possess child sexual abuse material was forwarded to the county police and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Detectives linked the associated IP address to Morrison, police said.

Police searched his home in October, seizing electronic devices, and arrested Morrison on Nov. 30. He was initially held without bond in Anne Arundel County. A bond review is set for Wednesday Dec. 3 in Montgomery County.

Police and fire officials said that Morrison, who was affiliated with the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Bethesda Fire Department since 2023, was immediately removed from all volunteer activities after officials were notified of the investigation. He no longer has access to county fire facilities, equipment, systems or records.

“The conduct alleged in this case is deeply concerning and is not reflective of the values or expectations of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service or our volunteer organizations,” County Fire Chief Corey Smedley said in a statement. “Our priority remains the safety, trust, and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.