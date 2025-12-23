The family of Bilal “BJ” Abdullah, an arabber killed by Baltimore Police this summer, is condemning the findings of state investigators who cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday that it would not be seeking charges against the officers who shot Abdullah, 36. The office released an 11-page report detailing what led up to the June 17 shooting.

Abdullah’s family said they received the report in the mail ahead of its public release. Dismayed by the findings, they said they decided to hold a press event and demand the attorney general reopen the case. On Tuesday, about 20 people gathered outside the entrance to the Penn North Metro SubwayLink station, near the site where Abdullah exchanged gunfire with police.

Tuesday’s report contained new information about the shooting. Abdullah first got on the radar of police that day when a “private citizen” sent a text message to an off-duty Baltimore Police sergeant with a picture of the well-known arabber, warning that he was carrying a gun in his bag and including a picture to that effect, according to the report.

Within a few minutes, the sergeant forwarded the text and photo to a detective, who located Abdullah on live video feed at a nearby transit stop on Pennsylvania Avenue. That information was then forwarded to plain-clothes Baltimore Police officers who were driving nearby and responded to the scene.

At their press event, the family did not dispute that Abdullah had a gun. But they argued that officers created the situation that led to the deadly shooting. Rather than defuse a situation, officers escalated it, the family said.

Joy Abdullah, left, sister Bilal "BJ" Abdullah, speaks on behalf of her brother and family on Tuesday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

“My son was a human being,” said Joy Alston, 67, who stood up from her walker to address the media. “This was an unnecessary slaughter.”

Authorities said three officers — Devin Yancy, Omar Rodriguez and Ashley Negron — fired 38 shots that day; Abdullah fired three.

The death of Abdullah drew hundreds to a demonstration in Upton. Horse-drawn wagons that belonged to fellow arabbers led a march down Pennsylvania Avenue where people called “Justice for the fruit man!”

Abdullah was one of Baltimore’s youngest arabbers, though he wasn’t actively arabbing at the time of the shooting.