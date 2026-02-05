Baltimore County Fire Department paramedic Christopher M. Carroll was denied bail and will await trial from jail on 23 charges related to masturbating on his colleagues’ food and personal items.

“Well, obviously the facts, as alleged, are shocking, they are outrageous. They are a threat to the community,” District Judge Marsha Russell said at Thursday’s hearing.

Court records show Carroll is accused of urinating and ejaculating in coffee creamer, on his supervisor’s keyboard and in a communal ice machine at the Pikesville fire station.

The 37-year-old allegedly filmed himself, selfie-style, during each act, and posted the videos on subscriber-only websites, including OnlyFans, as well as on free social media sites.

During Thursday’s hearing, Lauren Stone, assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore County, told the judge that Baltimore County Police reviewed over two dozen videos Carroll filmed of himself committing additional lewd sex acts at work, home, inside an ambulance and in his doctor’s office.

“The state’s position is that there are no parameters that court could place upon him upon release to keep the community safe,” Stone said.

Carroll appeared for the hearing on Zoom, from inside the Baltimore County Detention Center, in an orange jumpsuit with his head hanging low.

His defense attorney, Seth Okin, told the judge that Carroll surrendered himself Wednesday to authorities in Towson and was taken into custody.

Okin told reporters he would appeal to the court to consider granting Carroll another bond hearing, but did not elaborate on his client’s motivations for making the videos.

“Everyone’s going to want to have an answer, everyone wants to have a reason,” the attorney said. “And I don’t have the ability to answer that question right now.”

What we know

County police began investigating Carroll in late November after Fire Department colleagues reported the paramedic’s videos to local law enforcement, Stone said.

She added that in addition to the videos related to the 23 counts Carroll is facing, investigators also found evidence of him masturbating, ejaculating and/or urinating into the following:

Soap dispensers, water fountains, bathroom faucets, toilet paper dispensers, toilet seats and air conditioning vents at work

The window of an ambulance

Coworkers’ lip balm, keyboard, coffee creamer, orange juice bottle and papers on a desk

Air freshener at his doctor’s office

A pot of chili at an undisclosed location

Inside his home behind his two children as they watched television

As Stone described each incident, individuals in attendance for other bail review hearings in the courtroom groaned.

“He has a complete disregard for the safety of others when he’s doing these things and doing it either for profit or for whatever motivation it is,” Stone said.

Okin said that Carroll, who is living with his father in Dallastown, Pennsylvania, has been receiving “intensive mental health treatment” for three hours a day, three days a week.

He also sees a counselor one-on-one “to help work through a lot of the issues,” the attorney said.

In an effort to appeal to Russell, Okin also explained how Carroll, as a member of the Fire Department’s quick response team, assisted individuals in mental health crises and those suffering from addiction.

While Carroll does not have a previous record, his wife filed a protection order against him in Harford County family court late last year.

He defended himself during that hearing, arguing that his videos were artistic in nature.

“All of the above is all role play. It didn’t actually belong to anybody else,” Carroll said, according to a transcript of the proceedings.

What’s next?

Carroll will remain in the Baltimore County jail until his next hearing.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each bodily fluid count and fines of up to $2,500 each. Penalties are less severe for the property destruction.

Court records show Carroll was suspended from work last December, but Fire Department spokesperson Travis Francis did not address a question about whether Carroll is still employed with the department.

Okin said his client is on leave from the department.

Francis wrote in an email that the department is conducting its own investigation of Carroll.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring the safety and well-being of all our members,” Francis wrote.

In denying bail, Russell told Okin that she believed Carroll was not a flight risk, but her obligation was to protect the public.

“I don’t know where it stems from, if it’s mental health, if it’s a game, if it’s for kicks, I don’t know,” she said. “This has been going on for a few months. We don’t know how long ... this has been going on. There are people probably still now that don’t even know that they have been affected.”

The Banner’s Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this article.