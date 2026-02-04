A Baltimore County Fire Department paramedic under investigation for masturbating at work was arrested and charged on Wednesday with 23 misdemeanors related to ejaculating, urinating and defacing coworkers’ personal property.

Court records show Christopher M. Carroll is accused of ejaculating into coworkers personal items and destroying county property with his bodily fluids.

Police began investigating Carroll late last year for the alleged misconduct in the workplace. He allegedly posted videos of his activities on subscriber-only websites, including OnlyFans, as well as free social media pages.

During a protection order hearing in late December in Harford County family court, he defended himself, saying the videos were artistic in nature.

The 37-year-old, who was listed as living in Dallastown, Pennsylvania, is charged in Baltimore County Circuit Court with 20 counts of knowingly and willfully causing another to ingest bodily fluid and three counts of malicious destruction of property, according to court records.

Circuit Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. issued an arrest warrant for Carroll on Monday.

Baltimore County States Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirmed Carroll was arrested Wednesday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each bodily fluid count and fines of up to $2,500 each. Penalties are less for the property destruction.

Carroll is being held without bond, court records show. He’s set to appear for a bail review hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday in Towson.

The Baltimore County Fire Department did not immediately respond to respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated.

The Banner’s Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this article.