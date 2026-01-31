Marylanders should brace for “dangerously cold” wind chills Saturday evening into Sunday as a bomb cyclone hits the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The Baltimore/Washington office of NWS issued cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings Saturday morning as a powerful winter storm brought strong wind gusts and precipitation to the East Coast, The Associated Press reported. Although most of Maryland will be spared the worst of the snow, strong winds will make the below-freezing temperatures feel even lower in the evening.

In the Baltimore area, temperatures will hit around 12 degrees but wind chills could be as low as negative-6, according to NWS forecasts. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Further north in Baltimore County and Western Maryland, wind chills could get close to negative-10, according to the forecasts.

Wind gusts in Montgomery County will be over 30 mph on Saturday and Sunday, which will keep wind chills at subzero, getting as low as negative-eight, through the weekend.

The stretch of freezing temperatures continues a week after a major snowstorm covered the state in snow and ice. Piles of snow are still frozen around the Baltimore area.

If the cold weather continues into Monday, it will tie as the longest stretch of below-freezing weather at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

On the Eastern Shore, Ocean City is under a winter weather advisory until Sunday. The area could see less than an inch of snow Saturday night, according to NWS, but wind gusts could reach up to 47 mph. High winds and some snow could continue into Sunday morning.

The winter storm will mostly impact Virginia, the Carolinas and a sliver of northeast Georgia over the weekend. Several inches of snow were possible in the mostly warm-weather states that rarely see snowfall. The mayor of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said the city has no snow removal equipment, according the AP.

The freezing weather was expected to impact much of the Eastern United States, including Florida.

Baltimore’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert, which activates public services for people experiencing homelessness, will remain in place until Sunday. The locations of overnight shelters and warming centers open on the weekends can be found on the city’s website.