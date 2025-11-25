Plan to bundle up if you’re heading to M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving to watch the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals. A strong cold front will blanket Maryland with near-freezing temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s with a high in the upper 50s throughout the day on Tuesday. Light rain will move over the region throughout the day, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. Rainfall could amount to a quarter of an inch, Ledbetter said.

Marylanders should expect temperatures to go up to the upper 60s on Wednesday, but that warmer weather will be short-lived. Wind gusts as high as 24 miles per hour will drop temperatures Wednesday night to around 39 degrees in Baltimore.

Thanksgiving Day will be cold, with highs in the mid-40s, and wind chills in the afternoon will make the weather feel below freezing. The forecast low on Thursday night is 32 degrees.

More than 1.37 million Marylanders will travel by car for Thanksgiving this week, and storms across the country could disrupt air travel. Drivers should be careful when traveling in the rain and potentially icy weather.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Friday with a high of 43 and a low of 30, though the skies will be clear and sunny. Saturday will see highs in the low to mid-40s, according to the NWS, and Sunday could warm up slightly with a high near 49.