Bitter cold is expected across much of Maryland as a cold front moves in from the west, followed by a chance of snow this weekend.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills will make it feel in the low 20s, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of central Maryland, including Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties. A gale warning is in effect through Thursday evening.

Looking ahead, there’s a 40% chance of snow on Saturday morning before rain comes in. Snow could pick back up in the early hours of Sunday, Ledbetter said.

It’s too early to tell for sure whether the snow will stick, Ledbetter said, but it’s going to be plenty cold.

Cold alerts issued

Baltimore issued a Code Blue extreme cold alert for Thursday evening into Friday morning. Extreme cold conditions can pose “serious health risks to Baltimore residents, particularly those exposed to the cold for extended periods,” the city’s health department warned in a news release.

A list of warming centers and overnight shelters is available on the city website.

Baltimore County’s freezing weather overnight shelters will be available through Jan. 24, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. People in need of a place to stay should be directed to the Eastern Family Resource Center in Rosedale, the Hannah More Family Shelter in Reisterstown or the Westside Men’s Shelter in Catonsville.