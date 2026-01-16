The Baltimore region could see some on-and-off snow throughout the weekend amid a cold snap.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-30s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, though the weather will be mostly sunny. There’s a 30% chance of scattered rain or snow showers this evening into the early hours of Saturday, said Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

Snow may be possible on Saturday morning, with some scattered rain showers expected in the early afternoon and a 20% chance of snow in the evening through Sunday. The weather will stay in the upper 30s to mid-40s throughout the weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected to be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 37 and a low around 15.