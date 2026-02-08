It’s still cold outside, hon.

Frigid temperatures and high winds persisted Sunday in the Baltimore area, said Luis Rosa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport recorded a temperature of 14 degrees in the morning that felt like minus 1 degree with the wind chill, Rosa said. Winds are gusting up to 25 miles per hour in the region, he said, and 30 miles per hour in Annapolis.

Rosa said the winds will remain about the same during the day but rapidly diminish after sunset. Temperatures at night will hover between 5 and 10 degrees.

But a warmup is expected to begin Monday, when temperatures will be between 12 and 30 degrees, Rosa said.

And forecasts show highs breaking 40 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in Baltimore.

Just after 10 a.m., Baltimore Gas and Electric Company reported there were 82 active power outages affecting 346 customers. Earlier in the morning as many as 1,900 customers were experiencing outages.

Customers can report outages online, use the BGE mobile app, call 877-778-2222 or text 68243.

The Baltimore City Health Department previously called a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert, which happens when temperatures — including wind chills — are expected to drop below 13 degrees. It means the weather is dangerous enough to create significant health risks.

The following warming shelters are available:

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center: 17 W. Franklin St.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center: 620 Fallsway

Meanwhile, these overnight shelters are available:

MCVET: 301 N. High St. (Men only)

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center: 620 Fallsway (Women only)

Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel: 301 Fallsway (Families, couples and women)

Those who need shelter at night can call 443-984-9540 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. People who are making requests between 9 p.m. and midnight should contact 443-695-7378.