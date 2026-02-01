The beginning of the week will mark the 10th consecutive day of below-freezing temperature in Baltimore, one of the longest stretches of frigid weather in history, according to the National Weather Service.

Baltimore’s greatest stretch of prolonged subfreezing temperatures was 14 days in 1966, according to Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist at the weather service. Other lengthy stretches were 12 days in 1936 and 11 in 1893. There were 10-day periods of frigid weather in 1989 and 1892.

The weather service issued a cold weather advisory from Sunday evening through Monday morning. Monday will see a high of 31 degrees, placing this stretch of frigid temperatures in fifth place.

Wind chills will range from 0 to minus 5 degrees, said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington Office. Temperatures will hover just above freezing Tuesday, with a high of 36 and a 40% chance of snow in the evening.

The Maryland Department of Health has reported 27 cold-related deaths this winter, according to a news release. Six people have died in Baltimore and five in Baltimore County. Seventeen deaths were people over age 65.

If you are done with snow, don’t fret.

Stuck said there will likely be just a trace of snow, which in meteorological terms means less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay dry and cold, with temperatures in the high 20s during daytime. Evenings will be in the high teens.

Clearing roads, delayed schools

City officials are still actively clearing roads. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will begin clearing alleys on Sunday, according to a release by the mayor’s office.

The department hired a private contractor to deploy Bobcats and front-end loaders for alleys. Operations will run daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trash and recycling collections will continue on a modified approach. Trash should be placed in front of the residence or at the side of the alley, and streetsweeping services will remain suspended.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

“There will be no morning half-day ECSE sessions, no morning sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology, and no transportation to JROTC programs,” the county added in a weekend news release.

Warming centers

The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a Code Blue through Tuesday morning, according to its website.

Here are warming centers in Baltimore that are open Sunday afternoon: