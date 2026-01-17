Marylanders can expect light snow and slick roads around the Baltimore area on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some snowfall began on Saturday morning, with the heaviest accumulation just north and west of Baltimore, said Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. His office issued winter weather advisories for parts of north and central Maryland on Saturday morning until noon.

The conditions have already made for some slippery roads. Snow has coated some major roads and caused some highway accidents caught on Maryland State Highway Administration cameras.

NWS warned that there may be slick roads along the Interstate 70 corridor east of Frederick, the stretch of Interstate 83 north of Baltimore City and US-1 just north of Perry Hall.

The snowfall should stop in the early afternoon on Saturday, Snyder said, but is expected to pick back up between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday morning and continue through the afternoon.

Less than an inch is expected to accumulate in Baltimore, but some parts of Maryland could see about an inch of snow.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, said Snyder. There may be a high temperature of 38 degrees on Sunday, but is expected to dip again on Monday, according to NWS.