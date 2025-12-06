Baltimore area residents awoke Saturday morning to a light dusting of snow in some places and patchy fog, which is expected to clear before a cold front moves over the region Sunday.

Forecasters for the National Weather Service expect Saturday morning to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain, then partly sunny in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is about 20%.

“Roads & sidewalks may be slippery so exercise extra caution,” forecasters said in a social media post.

A winter weather advisory lifted around 7 a.m.

Anne Arundel Community College canceled in-person classes and campuses Saturday due to ice, though online classes will continue, officials said in a post on the institution’s website.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon are expected to reach the lower 40s during the day and then drop to the mid 20s in the evening, with winds reaching about 5 mph.

Forecasters expect Sunday to be partly sunny in the morning and then mostly cloudy in the afternoon when the Ravens are scheduled take on the Steelers at 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 40s before dropping in the evening to the mid 20s. Winds are expected to pick up after midnight and could reach up to 20 mph.