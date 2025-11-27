The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services on Thursday announced it is activating its winter shelter plan from 4 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The activation, dubbed Code Purple, means that Baltimore will provide hypothermia shelters and other services for city residents experiencing homelessness.

Temperatures have dipped after a warm Wednesday. Strong winds Thursday are making the high of 46 degrees feel chillier.

Baltimore’s homeless services office makes extended emergency shelters available on nights when the temperature with windchill reaches 32 degrees or below. Friday’s high is 43 and low is 30, according to WJZ.

Places including Beans & Bread at 400 S. Bond St. and the Weinberg Housing & Resource Center at 620 Fallsway will be open as warming centers during daytime hours.

A list of warming centers and overnight emergency shelters can be found here. The Baltimore shelter hotline can be reached at 443-984-9540.