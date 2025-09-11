The presiding officers of Maryland’s General Assembly were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, amid rising concern about political violence in the nation.

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, both Democrats, disclosed that they received bomb threats involving their homes.

Jones lives in Baltimore County; Ferguson in Baltimore City.

Jones said in a social media post that the threat was received at her home. “Law enforcement responded quickly and determined that it was a non-credible bomb threat,” she wrote.

Ferguson said the Baltimore Police Department received the bomb threat involving his home.

“Thankfully, everyone is safe and secure,” he wrote.

The threats come one day after conservative personality and provocateur Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University.

As of early Thursday evening, no suspect or motive had been publicly identified in Kirk’s killing, though many have described it as political violence given his high-profile political work as the founder of Turning Point USA.

Also on Thursday, police investigated a bomb threat at the Democratic National Committee offices in Washington, D.C., and determined it was not credible. Several historically Black colleges and universities also were targeted with threats Thursday.

Many politicians had been on edge since June, when a top Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband were killed and another Democratic lawmaker and his wife were wounded.

Jones and Ferguson both condemned political violence.

“Somehow and someway, the current momentum of our political culture must move away from dehumanizing our ideological opponents and towards a recognition of our shared experiences in this world together,” Ferguson wrote.

He quoted the 1966 song “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield: “There’s battle lines being drawn; And nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”

Gov. Wes Moore, also a Democrat, said in a statement that these threats need to be taken seriously.

“I have said it before and will say it again: Violence of any type — including rhetoric and threats — will not be tolerated," he said.

Jones assured her constituents that she would continue to work for them.

“While such threats are violating, we can’t let it distract us from the important work that we do,” Jones wrote. “Tonight, I will take time to care for my family and team and look forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”