Schools are out for winter break, the Christmas cookies are being baked and the kids are bouncing off the walls.

It’s time to get out of the house and let kids burn off some energy. But it’s winter, the playgrounds have frost on them and rain is in the forecast.

So how can you keep your kids active until school resumes after the New Year?

Here is a list of activities, ranging from free to $140, to keep them moving.

Winter break camps

Need to keep your kid entertained all day at an affordable price? The Montgomery County Department of Recreation has options for you.

The Coach Doug Academy operates a winter break camp for children ages 4 to 13 at the Potomac Community Center, which includes sports, games, and arts and crafts. The camp runs Dec. 29-31 and features full ($159) and half-day ($79) options. There is also a therapeutic recreation camp for individuals with disabilities at the Bauer Community Recreation Center, running on the same dates.

The Maryland SoccerPlex also runs a camp for $215. Their program, which runs on Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2, includes soccer, dodgeball, kickball and flag football.

Free activities

The best bang for your buck comes at the Department of Recreation, where county residents can get a free membership to any of the 22 recreation centers. From open gym to pickleball to a fitness center, there are plenty of ways to stay active. Kids 15 and younger require a parent’s or guardian’s signature before they can enter one of the county’s recreation centers.

Recreation centers also host free events for residents, like a glow-in-the-dark futsal tournament at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center on Dec. 28.

“If you’re looking for something to do as a family, it’s good to just go and take advantage of that free pass opportunity and check out a rec center in your neighborhood,” said Monika Hammer, the communications and public outreach director for Montgomery County Recreation. “It’s just another great thing to enjoy while you’re home for the holidays.”

The Westfield Mall in Bethesda and Wheaton also has free play spaces for younger children.

Activities that require a small fee

If you have someone climbing up the walls and jumping on the furniture, the Dominique Dawes Academy in Clarksburg and Rockville might be the place for you. It offers multiple open gym options where, for $25, you can jump on their trampoline, try out their Ninja Warrior course or test out your gymnastics skills.

Indoor playgrounds are the perfect place to run around without hearing complaints about cold or wet slides. At Hyper Kidz in Rockville, two adults per family are free. Prices for kids range from $10.99 to $19.99, depending on age and day of the week. They also have a meet-and-greet with Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 23.

And while this isn’t seen as a traditional winter activity, indoor swimming centers are warm and toasty and open for family fun. Montgomery County swim centers have winter break schedules that include extended recreational swim periods. Daily fees range from $5 to $7, depending on age.

Small splurges

What better time than winter break to learn how to skate? The Cabin John Ice Rink is hosting multiple spin clinics for beginners, advanced skaters and adults. The two-and-a-half-hour sessions are $60.

For those uninterested in ice skating, rock climbing may be a good option. Sportsrock climbing gym in Gaithersburg offers single-day camps for $140. They run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are open to kids 6 to 14.

And for $40 a person for two hours, families can jump and climb at Zava Zone in Rockville.