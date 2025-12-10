ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, saying a university investigation had found evidence of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The stunning announcement said Moore’s alleged conduct was a “clear violation of university policy.”

Moore, the team’s former offensive coordinator, was promoted to the top job in January 2024 to replace Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) are set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Biff Poggi, a Baltimore native who had a long stint as the head coach at his alma mater, Gilman, and built Saint Frances into a national power, was named the interim coach.

Poggi made a fortune managing investment funds before turning to football coaching. He was first hired at Michigan by Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh, in 2016 after winning 13 championships in 19 seasons at Gilman.

He returned to Baltimore and, he would later tell ESPN, invested $2.5 million into turning Saint Frances into one of the best high school football programs in the country.

The Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the country this year by MaxPreps, are playing in what has been billed as a national title game Wednesday night on Under Armour’s Baltimore campus. It will be broadcast by ESPN2, and the winner will receive $250,000.

Poggi returned to Michigan as associate head coach in 2021 before being named head coach at Charlotte in late 2022. He was fired in the middle of his second season there and later returned to the Wolverines.