Less than 1% of the world’s population has completed a marathon, according to Running Week. It takes weeks of training to prepare for the 26.2 miles, and all factors need to be in order for you to survive race day.

So how about a 50-mile race, almost double the distance of a marathon?

Now that takes a different level of dedication.

On Saturday, 300 people will attempt that feat at the Stone Mill 50 Mile Run, Montgomery County’s longest footrace. About 200 are expected to finish.

And, yes, these people are eagerly and voluntarily signing up to put their bodies to the test, so much so that they bring their friends along to do it too.

“We don’t do a lot of advertising,” race director Ryan Cox said. “It’s a lot of word of mouth, and local races spread the word.”

The race begins at Stedwick Elementary School and primarily follows the Seneca Creek Greenway and Muddy Branch Greenway trails. Runners will climb 4,000 feet in elevation.

“The logistics is the toughest part because of the permitting, since we cross through so many parks — a county park and a national park on the canal,” Cox said. “Getting all those permits and getting the logistics of having aid stations across 50 miles.”

The race formally begins in shifts at 6 a.m., but there is an option to start at 5 a.m. for those looking to get a jump on the five time cutoffs.

The fastest runner last year finished in just under seven hours, a pace of 8:20 per mile. The last runners took over 15 hours to complete the 50 miles. The event has had runners as young as 18 and as old as 70, Cox said.

Cox himself has done the race just once, in 2019. This is his second year as race director.

His favorite part, he said, is being at the finish line and watching people achieve their goal.

It’s not too late to join them —registration is open until Saturday.

High school cross country: State championship

The 50th MPSSAAA Cross Country State Championship is Saturday, and county teams have a chance at a title after strong performances at regionals last week.

State championship races will take place at Hereford High School, beginning at 10 a.m.

In the 4A West regionals competition, Bethesda-Chevy Chase ran away with the boys and girls titles. The boys, led by Michael Habib, finished 50 points ahead of Whitman. Nya Stoian won the girls title, helping BCC beat Northwest.

Sherwood ran away with the boys title at the Montgomery County Public Schools Championship and did the same at the 3A West regionals. Twins Dimitrios and Ioannis Rementelas finished first and 10th, respectively. Wootton won the girls title, with freshman Eleanor Finnegan taking the individual crown.

In the 2A category, Poolesville won the girls title and its boys team finished second.

High school flag football: State championship

Clarksburg celebrates its win in the 2024 Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Championship at M&T Bank Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Whitman and Clarksburg are heading to M&T Bank Stadium for flag football semifinal matches Friday. Whitman will play in the first semifinal against Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. at 6:30 p.m., followed by Clarksburg against Western at 8 p.m.

Clarksburg won the inaugural title last year. Whitman is making its first appearance in the semifinals, earning its place after beating Bethesda Chevy-Chase in the regional finals.

Ice dancing: NHK Trophy

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, an ice dancing team from Wheaton and Rockville, are back on the ice at the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan. The rhythm dance was Thursday night, with the free dance at 10 p.m. Friday. It will be broadcast on Peacock.

This is another crucial competition for Green and Parsons on the road to qualifying for the 2026 Olympics. During their last competition at the Cup of China last month, Parsons injured his pelvis and the pair had to pull out of the second portion of the event.

The U.S. Olympic team will be named Jan. 11.

High school football: Georgetown Prep vs. Bullis

The private high school football schedule is coming to a close this week. As has been tradition, Georgetown Prep (5-4) and Bullis (6-4) will face off in their final game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The game will be held at Bullis, which is led by wide receiver Connor Salmin, a Clemson commit, and running back Cedric Kouemi, who averages 99 yards a game. Bullis also features tight end Javonte Williams, who has committed to Maryland.

This will be the last high school game for Georgetown Prep inside linebacker Immanuel Iheanacho, the No. 2 recruit in the state. The five-star recruit is heading to the University of Oregon next year.

Have a game, athlete or story you think we should write about? Send me an email at danielle.allentuck@thebanner.com.