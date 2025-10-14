Failure in the NFL typically leads to firings. But the most disappointing team in football doesn’t appear to be making any changes as they enter the bye.

John Harbaugh’s staff appears safe despite the Ravens’ 1-5 record. Given all the injuries and bad luck Baltimore has suffered, how much responsibility should defensive coordinator Zach Orr and offensive coordinator Todd Monken bear for the team’s poor start?

From the Castle, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by columnist Kyle Goon to analyze the performances of Orr and Monken this season.

Tune in live at 4 p.m.