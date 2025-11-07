Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens are 3-5, but their active roster is in good shape as they head into Week 10.

No players missed a practice this week because of injury, and no players were listed with game designations on Friday’s injury report, meaning the team will have only healthy scratches Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed practice Friday for a rest day, the Ravens’ only absence all week.

“I’m excited about the game,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday. “We have guys ready to play. It’s a big game for us; they all are. This is a big challenge, and I feel like we’re prepared, and we’re ready to go.”

Harbaugh said outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, whom the Ravens acquired Monday in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, is “ready to go.” Practice squad outside linebacker Carl Lawson is also “up to speed” on the defense and in line to make his Ravens debut Sunday, Harbaugh said.

The Vikings (4-4) will be without former Ravens tight end Josh Oliver, a key blocker in their offense, and reserve cornerback Jeff Okudah. Both were ruled out Friday.

Starting running back Aaron Jones Sr. (shoulder/toe) and starting safety Theo Jackson (concussion) are both questionable for Sunday’s game. Jones was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, while Jackson was upgraded to full participation Friday.

